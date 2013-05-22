If The Lakers Want To Keep Dwight Howard This Chart Has To Change

Dwight Howard made it clear in a meeting with Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak that he felt “marginalized” by coach Mike D’Antoni who looked more to Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash as leaders, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.



Beyond showing Howard the respect he wants, one way D’Antoni can convince the free agent to re-sign with the Lakers is to promise him more of the offence.

In 2012-13, Howard averaged just 10.7 shots per game, one of the lowest marks of his career. And when he was on the court, he was involved in just 22.2% of the Lakers’ offensive plays, Howard’s lowest percentage since his second season in the league.

For comparison, Pau Gasol was actually involved in a smaller percentage of offensive plays (20.4%), but averaged more shots per game (11.8). And it was worse in the playoffs, with Gasol averaging 13.0 shots per game and Howard taking just 10.5 per game…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

