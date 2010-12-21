If Katie Couric Wants To Stay At CBS She's Going To Have To Cut Her Salary

Katie Couric‘s five year, $15 million/year contract with CBS is coming to an end.



Bloomberg is reporting that if Couric has plans to stay at CBS she is going to have to take a pay cut.

Both sides recognise Couric’s salary must be reduced for her to remain at CBS, one of the people said. This season, the “CBS Evening News With Katie Couric” is averaging 5.73 million viewers a night, according to Nielsen Co. data, behind NBC and ABC, and down 24 per cent from when she took over in 2006.

CBS and Couric haven’t addressed specific terms yet, one of the people said. The anchor’s contract provides a window when she can entertain offers from companies other than CBS, one of the people said.

One option for Couric would be to produce and host a show that New York-based CBS could syndicate, the person said. The anchor intends to continue her 40-minute online chats with guests that have included former Vice President Al Gore and pop- star Justin Bieber, said one of the people.

Another option could be CNN. According to Bloomberg CNN also has expressed interest. One imagines their 8pm slot might be up for grabs sooner than later.

In a sort of related side note: It’s stories like these that make you consider HOW MUCH media has changed in five years.



