If It's 1985 All Over Again, Then China's Growth Is About To Crash

China’s economic growth is still far too fast for comfort, warns Wang Jianmoa, an economics professor from the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).



Firstly, Chinese GDP growth for past years has been revised upwards most recently:

CIB Magazine:

On July 2, 2010, China’s National Bureau of Statistics revised China’s GDP growth in 2009 upwards from 8.7% to 9.1%. However, few noticed that the Bureau also quietly revised China’s nominal GDP figures for 2005-2008 a few months ago.

First, from some figures – based on the revised figures and the previously-posted GDP deflators, it can be inferred that the actual GDP growth rate during 2005-2008 should be 11.4%, 12.9%, 14.4% and 10.2%, respectively. These figures are up by 1.0, 1.3, 1.4 and 1.2 percentage points over the numbers previously released. Accordingly, the actual growth rate of per capita GDP during 2005-2008 should be 10.7%, 12.3%, 13.8% and 9.6%, respectively.

This means that China hit its fastest ever growth rate in 2007:

The actual GDP growth rate of 14.4% in 2007 exceeded the previous peak of 14.2% in 1992. In addition, the actual growth rate of per capita GDP in 2007 surpassed the highest level ever achieved, in 1984, since China adopted its reform and opening-up policy.

Excess GDP growth today only makes the risk of sharp slow-down greater tomorrow. China has its own historical precedent from 1985:

The best scenario of proactive adjustment is a U-shaped process of maintaining a moderate growth rate of 7-8% during 2010-2012 and then returning to the potential growth rate of about 9% in 2013. The worst scenario of reactive adjustment is a W-shaped process of propping up double-digit growth until 2012 and then unavoidably diving for a second dip below 5% or even 4%.

The decision-makers in China should remember the lessons of reactive adjustment and hard landings of the past. China’s economy experienced full-blown overheating during 1984 and 1985, with actual growth rate significantly higher than the potential one. After attempts at cooling the economy, the growth rate dropped to 8.8% in 1986, down from 13.5% in 1985, which was similar to the recent shrink in the growth rate from 14.4% in 2007 to 10.2% in 2008 and to 9.1% in 2009. However, the adjustment efforts taken then were not seen through to the end, causing the growth rate to rebound to 11.6% in 1987 and 11.3% in 1988. Then, a second dip became unavoidable and China eventually plunged into a hard landing with a growth rate as low as 4.1% in 1989 and 3.8% in 1990.

Thing is, even if Mr. Wang’s negative scenario plays out, it would still mean two more years of rapid Chinese growth, before the eventual painful slow-down. See the full CIB article here.

(Via China Herald)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.