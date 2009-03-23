CIO: If Investors Don't Take Advantage Of Solar Opportunities, They're Hopeless

Money for financing alternative energy projects is expected to dry up this year in the private sector while the banks figure out how to overcome their problems. This has Sven Hansen CIO of Swiss alternative energy company Good Energies frustrated. Good Energies is an investor with stakes in 35 different companies.



He complains to Bloomberg News that now is the time to invest, particularly in solar energy, because in 100 years, solar will be the primary way we get our energy. Sounds to us like his portfolio is in trouble. We’re not sure why now is the time to invest, unless Hansen thinks large stakes in solar companies are available for pennies on the dollar.

Bloomberg: Still, the solar industry will likely provide most of the world’s power in 100 years, according to Hansen. Radiation from the sun that shines on the earth has the potential to provide 2,850 times the current energy demands of the world’s 6.8 billion people.

Making that a reality requires slashing prices for silicon panels and making the technology competitive with coal, hydro- and nuclear power plants.

The benefits of solar power will become more evident in the coming decades as stiffer legislation on carbon dioxide emissions emerges from United Nations climate change talks and the price of fossil fuels rise, Hansen said. Costs are also falling faster than most people thought, he added.

“If a strategic investor doesn’t take advantage of the opportunities out there this year, there isn’t much hope for him.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.