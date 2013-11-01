If Interviewing With Warby Parker, Be Prepared To Explain Your Halloween Costume

There’s one interview question that you should be ready to answer if interviewing at eyewear seller Warby Parker:

“What was the last costume you wore?”

It doesn’t matter too much what you wore, but why you wore it. If your reasoning matches Warby Parker’s core value of injecting “fun and quirkiness into work, life and everything [they] do,” you might have a real shot at getting a job at the company.

“We find that people who are able to make the job environment fun build followership more easily,” the company’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO David Gilboa tells

Iris Mansour at Quartz.

“If we hire the most technically skilled person in the world whose work style doesn’t fit here, they won’t be successful.”

Gilboa says his company wants to hire creative, fun people who are “excited about the brand.” Asking about someone’s Halloween costume can give you a glimpse into how their personality comes out on a day when they can be whoever they want.

