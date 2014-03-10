'If I'm Going To Cark It, I'm Going To Have A Beer': Australian Man's Amazing Reaction To Deadly Snake Bite

A Queensland man (not pictured) decided to have a beer after being bitten by a deadly brown snake (Photo: Getty/Ian Hitchcock)

Faced with the very real prospect that he might die, Rod Sommerville decided he may as well go out drinking a beer.

The 54-year-old from Yeppoon in central Queensland was gardening when he was bitten by a highly-venomous eastern brown snake.

He’s recounted his reaction to local newspaper The Rockhampton Morning Bulletin, demonstrating a stoicism that’s captured the imagination of many Australians.

“I said to myself, if I’m going to cark it I’m going to have a beer, so I got a Goldie out of the fridge and drank that; ’cause you know eastern browns are the second most venomous snake in the world.”

He drank the beer, after he killed the snake with a shovel. Sommerville also decided against waking his teenage son, as he didn’t want to cause a panic.

Doctors were able to administer the anti-venom in time. Though this triggered an allergic reaction that, while saving his life, has kept Sommerville recovering in hospital for several weeks.

The Rockhampton Morning Bulletin has the story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.