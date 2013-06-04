If History Is Any Indication, LeBron James Will Have A Huge Game 7

When the Heat take on the Pacers tonight, it will be the fourth game seven of LeBron James’ career. And history shows that he has a habit of rising to the occasion.



In his three previous game sevens, James has averaged 34.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game, while playing more than 47 minutes per game. But thanks to a couple of woefully mediocre Cavaliers teams, James is just 1-2 in game sevens.

Here is a look at how James performed in each of his previous game sevens:

2005-06 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Pistons 79, Cavs 61

Despite scoring 27 points, 44.3% of the Cavs total points, and adding eight rebounds, this was James’ worst game seven performance. This loss was painful for the Cavs, who had led the series 3-2 and the team scored just 23 points in the second half. After trailing by just two at halftime, James scored just one point in the third quarter and five points in the fourth quarter. In addition, James had just two assists on the night as none of his teammates scored more than 10 points.

2007-08 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Celtics 97, Cavs 92

In a tough game seven on the road against the Celtics, James came through with 45 points, five rebounds, and six assists. And James was huge in the second half, scoring 22 points. A three-pointer with less six minutes remaining made it 83-80. And then a steal and a layup with 2:20 left pulled the Cavs within one. But the Celtics eventually pulled away.

2011-12 Eastern Conference Finals: Heat 101, Celtics 88

This was the biggest game seven of his career as it launched James to his first NBA championship. He scored 31 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and pulled down 12 rebounds. The big dagger was a 13-5 run in the middle of the fourth quarter in which LeBron scored 10 points and turned a 1-point deficit into a 7-point lead the Heat never gave up.

