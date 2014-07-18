If Google Were A Person, He'd Hate All Of Us

Playing off the success of its two previous videos on the same theme, College Humour is once again taking a look at what it would be like if we had to pose our Google queries to a flesh-and-blood human.
In short: we’d be driving the poor guy crazy all the time. Inane searches for silly things, thinly veiled searches for porn. When was the last time you took a moment to appreciate all the work Google does for you, you sick puppy?
Watch the video above and be grateful!
