What If Google Were A Person You Had To Talk To In Order To Search The Web? [HUMOUR]

This new video from CollegeHumor carries a simple premise: what if Google were a real person that you had to speak to in order to get the information you wanted?

Or as the video’s title puts more simply: “What If Google Was A Guy?”

This hilarious video explores just that question (with use of some mildly NSFW language, btw). The short version of the story: we use and abuse our beloved Google search well beyond the point of reason.

CollegeHumor’s Favourite Funny Videos

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.