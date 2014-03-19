What Life Would Look Like If Google Search Was A Human

Sometimes the stuff we type into the Google search box is questionable at best. We’re all guilty of it.
Questions and statements that don’t make sense, like: “Bank account how to switch” or “cheap flight Chicago July” or “dog can talk.”
College Humour imagined what life would be like if Google search was a person we had to speak our search terms to out loud. How embarrassing.
It’s hilarious, but hits a little close to home.
Here’s “Google” dressed up as the Jackson Pollack doodle:
You can watch the full video here:
