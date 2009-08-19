If Global Warming Is So Bad, Then It's "Time For End-Of-The-World Sex"

Bill McKibben, cofounder and director of 350.org, showed up on the Colbert Report to talk global warming last night.



McKibben told Colbert that prominent climate scientists warn that our planet undergoes radical changes once the parts per million of carbon dioxide floating in the air rises above 350. He then goes on to say we’re at 390, which alarms Colbert.

Should we implement a cap and trade system to fight rising CO2, and the disasters that accompany it–drought, severe weather, flooding, etc.? No way.

It’s “time for end of the world sex!” says Colbert.

That sounds like a good way to deal with the problem to us. How about you?

