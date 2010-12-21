Joe Scarborough Thinks Frank Rich Is The Rush Limbaugh Of The NYT

It was a combative morning on Morning Joe today.



Yesterday Frank Rich devoted his column to tearing down the new No Labels political movement. Excoriated really.

“Morning Joe” plugged No Labels with an alacrity to match Fox News’s Tea Party boosterism (if not Fox’s decibel level). The No Labels slogan — “Not Left. Not Right. Forward” — even echoes MSNBC’s advertising tagline, “Lean Forward.” …The notion that civility and nominal bipartisanship would accomplish any of the heavy lifting required to rebuild America is childish magical thinking, and, worse, a mindless distraction from the real work before the nation.

Joe Scarborough — a fan and participant in the movement — was not taking that lying down.

“We like Frank. We really do…I love reading his columns, even if every third week there’s a Republican in a cartoon illustrated either as a Nazi or a member of the Ku Klux Klan or an 89-year-old white country club member…[No labels founder] Mark McKinnonhas done something incredible. He has brought together Rush Limbaugh and Frank Rich.”

Harold Ford, whose continuing presence on the talk show circuit is a source of bafflement to some, countered that it wasn’t quite fair to compare Rush and Rich. Oh yes it is! Said Scarborough.

“If Frank Rich is going to compare Republicans to the Ku Klux Klan or have illustrations where they’re in Nazi hoods or Klan’s hoods, then guess what? He’s in that neighbourhood. Now that’s fine, if that’s how he wants to generate buzz in the best real estate that there is in the newspaper business, that’s his business and that’s fine.”

Off the top of my head I can’t remember Rich specifically doing either, but that’s certainly not to say he hasn’t. That said, I think Rich has some pretty significant distance to cover before he gets near Rush Limbaugh territory. Even if they do look like they could be related. Video below.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

