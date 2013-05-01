US

Top Zuckerberg Confidant Says Facebook Users Are Going To 'Get Bored,' Unless Facebook Does Something 'Ground-Breaking'

Nicholas Carlson

Before he left to found a venture capital firm, Social+Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya was Facebook’s longest-tenured senior executive. He remains close with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

He stopped by BI headquarters yesterday.

He told us that he’d give Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg an “A-/B+” for his performance since last year’s IPO. 

Palihapitiya said that he’s worried Facebook is getting lost in incremental “feature creep” – and that it should be focusing on “ground-breaking new products.”

He suggested Facebook should think about solving problems in healthcare, education, or maybe even bringing Bitcoin into the mainstream.

Watch the interview here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.