Which Of These 7 People Hates Julian Assange The Most?

Weeks into the latest WikiLeaks drop people are still having a tough time deciding where Julian Assange is a hero or a traitor deserving of “hunting down.”



With the exception of a few lone voices (Ron Paul, Shep Smith….Glenn Beck) and despite the fact U.S. law is on Assange’s side, the majority of folks appear to be leaning toward the latter.

