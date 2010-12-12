Which Of These 7 People Hates Julian Assange The Most?

Weeks into the latest WikiLeaks drop people are still having a tough time deciding where Julian Assange is a hero or a traitor deserving of “hunting down.”
With the exception of a few lone voices (Ron Paul, Shep Smith….Glenn Beck) and despite the fact U.S. law is on Assange’s side, the majority of folks appear to be leaning toward the latter.
Mike Huckabee: Whoever in our government leaked that information is guilty of treason... And I think anything less than execution is too kind a penalty.
Bill O'Reilly: I'm angry at this Assange... As an American, I want my family to be protected from terrorists.
