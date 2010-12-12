Which Of These 7 People Hates Julian Assange The Most?

Ujala Sehgal
Julian Assange WikiLeaks

Weeks into the latest WikiLeaks drop people are still having a tough time deciding where Julian Assange is a hero or a traitor deserving of “hunting down.”

With the exception of a few lone voices (Ron Paul, Shep Smith….Glenn Beck) and despite the fact U.S. law is on Assange’s side, the majority of folks appear to be leaning toward the latter.

Rep. Peter King: WikiLeaks should be designated a foreign terrorist organisation.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Newt Gingrich: He should be treated as an enemy combatant.

Mike Huckabee: Whoever in our government leaked that information is guilty of treason... And I think anything less than execution is too kind a penalty.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Bill O'Reilly: I'm angry at this Assange... As an American, I want my family to be protected from terrorists.

Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.