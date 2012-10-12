If Elections In Greece Were Held Today, Radical Anti-Bailout Party SYRIZA Would Crush Everyone

Photo: Getty

According to a new poll of Greek voters, opposition political party SYRIZA is in the lead.Bloomberg reports that 80 per cent of those polled say the country is going in the wrong direction.



72 per cent of those polled say they are against the bailout of Greece by troika (IMF, ECB, EU) creditors.

And 48 per cent say they think SYRIZA – the anti-bailout party that lost a close race to the current ruling party, New Democracy, in June – will win the next election.

Meanwhile, the extremist right-wing Golden Dawn party – on the opposite side of the political spectrum as SYRIZA – is quickly gaining in popularity among Greek voters as well (Golden Dawn has often been described as neo-Nazi).

These developments show how fragile the political situation in Greece has become and suggest that things could get dicy going forward.

Societe Generale strategist Dylan Grice told Business Insider that the political situation in Greece is one of the three most important things he is watching very closely right now.

Grice cited Golden Dawn’s harassment of immigrants as a troubling sign, saying that “what is chilling is that [Greek] police are turning a blind eye.”

Greece is still at the top of EU leaders’ list of issues to resolve right now, despite the terrible situation in larger, more important countries like Spain.

The social fabric of the country, therefore, is something that ought to be monitored closely.

