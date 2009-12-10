If Congress Comes Calling, Alleged White House Party Crashers Will Plead The 5th

The couple that has become known as The White House party crashers will plead the 5th Amendment if Congress subpoenas them to testify.



CNN: The House Homeland Security Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to subpoena Tareq and Michaele Salahi to answer questions about how they gained entry to the White House on November 24 despite not being on the guest list to attend that night’s State Dinner for the prime minister of India.

A lawyer for the Salahis sent a letter to the committee Tuesday saying the Salahis will not testify because of a pending federal investigation by the U.S. attorney in Washington, and because of statements made by some members of Congress about the Salahis last week.

This will of course receive a lot of ridicule, but better to be safe than sorry if you know you are under investigation. Their attorney has asked they not be made to show up and plead the 5th in person, which would just cause, the attorney said, “a media spectacle.”

It is also probably better to not attend a White House party and shake the President’s hand if you do not have the engraved invitation hanging on your refrigerator. But, as always, hindsight is 20/20.

