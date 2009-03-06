If Barack Obama's House Was On Fire, Who Would He Call?

Yesterday we asked why Obama was fiddling around with health care and education while the economy burns. Some of you asked us to elaborate on that point. So we created a fable to illustrate our point.
Obama and Michelle are standing outside a burning house. Obama takes out his cell phone and starts dialling.
“Who are you calling?” Michelle says.
“Aetna. We really need to change our health-care plan. Like, right now. Because, you know, we’re going to have health care issues from this fire. We’ve really been neglecting this issue for a long time,” Barry replies.
“Shouldn’t you call the fire department first?”
“Nah. Tim is on that. We’ve got to move forward from here.”
