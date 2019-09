During TechCrunch Disrupt today, Mike Arrington referenced a funny meme comparing Apple, Samsung and Nokia.



Apple’s the creator, Samsung’s the stealer, and Nokia has no idea what’s going on.

Here it is:

Photo: Via SoundCtrl/Twitter

