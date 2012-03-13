If you’re like most people, a “thermostat” would be the last thing you’d ever think of wanting or buying.



Now watch the ad below for the new thermostat by Nest and tell us you don’t want one.

If Apple made thermostats, this is what they would look like. And you’d be waiting in line at the Apple Store to get one.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(And, by the way, it’s hardly surprising that this thermostat looks like an Apple product. Because it was built by the guy who made the iPod.)

