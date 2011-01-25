If An Employee Is Doing Any Of These Things, They're Probably About To Quit

Photo: fromkey via flickr

There are a few sure signs your employee is about to quit, writes The Wall Street Journal. Keep a look out for:



Less participation. Look at an employee’s behaviour in meetings. If they’re more quiet than usual or they’re skipping out on group outings, their head may already be some place else. A decrease in productivity. This is usually a sign of caring less, which is typical of employees on the prowl for new jobs. More absences. If they’ve been calling in sick or claiming to have a lot of doctor appointments, an employee could be out interviewing. They’re complaining more than usual. If a colleague puts off assignments or seems resistant, it could be because they’re stalling until they resign. Praising another company. If an employee is no longer all about your company and seem sincerely interested in another, it could be a sign that they’re dissatisfied with the current job. They look different. If an employee looks disheveled, this is another sign they could be caring less. On the flip side, if they’re overly dressed, they could be interviewing elsewhere. Keep your eyes peeled for either extreme.

For the full story, head over to The Wall Street Journal >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.