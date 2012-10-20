If Alto Is The Kind Of Product You Get When CFO Types Run Product, Then Fire All The "Visionaries"

Photo: AOL

Alto is AOL’s new Webmail product.



It may not get wide adoption for any number of reasons, but we took a long look at it and the thing looks great.

What’s funny is that about a year ago, product development leadership at AOL was shifted from the West Coast and given to then CFO/COO Artie Minson back in New York.

AOL’s shafted product people publicly lamented giving product oversight to a money-man.

But wow: If Alto is what you get when you have the money-men running product, then fire all the visionaries today.

