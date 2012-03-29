If Ads Were Brutally Honest, Here's What They'd Really Say

Laura Stampler
honest ad red bull

Photo: Chelsea Fagan and Matt Stevenson

Advertising legend David Ogilvy once said that “the best ads come from personal experiences.”But sometimes the truth hurts. Like the realisation that V8 is a drink best served with vodka or that McDonald’s tastes a whole lot better when you’re rage-eating on a layover in an airport.

Paris-based Thought catalogue writer Chelsea Fagan and D.C.-based art director Matt Stevenson have created a satirical Honest Ad campaign that juxtaposes big brands with what their campaigns should say.

“We thought it would live and die an inside joke,” Fagan told Business Insider in an email, “but they sort of took on a life of their own.”

Slacktory first ran the satirical ads, which are absolutely hilarious.

Red Bull

V8

Rice Krispies

McDonald's

Durex

Starbucks

Tampax

Gibson

Right?


