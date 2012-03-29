If Ads Were Brutally Honest, Here's What They'd Really Say

Photo: Chelsea Fagan and Matt Stevenson

Advertising legend David Ogilvy once said that “the best ads come from personal experiences.”But sometimes the truth hurts. Like the realisation that V8 is a drink best served with vodka or that McDonald’s tastes a whole lot better when you’re rage-eating on a layover in an airport.



Paris-based Thought catalogue writer Chelsea Fagan and D.C.-based art director Matt Stevenson have created a satirical Honest Ad campaign that juxtaposes big brands with what their campaigns should say.

“We thought it would live and die an inside joke,” Fagan told Business Insider in an email, “but they sort of took on a life of their own.”

Slacktory first ran the satirical ads, which are absolutely hilarious.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.