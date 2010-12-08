What Will It Cost Adrian Gonzalez To Get His favourite Number 23 Jersey?

Photo: MLB Network

When veterans switch teams it’s common for them to make payments to their new teammates for preferred jersey numbers.If Adrian Gonzalez, traded yesterday to the Boston Red Sox, is eager to recover his No. 23, he’ll have to convince Mike Cameron to give it up:



‘He’s going to have 160 million ways to make me happy,’ Cameron said. ‘No, that’s not me. I’ll have him make a little donation to the Boys & Girls Club.’

That sure seems like a nice way to handle it, especially in comparison to this.

Here’s Padres’ GM Jed Hoyer on why this was the right time to move Gonzalez >

