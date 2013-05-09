What The Figures In Abstract Paintings Would Look Like In Real Life

Hungarian photographer Flóra Borsi is no stranger to manipulating photographs for her art, and now she’s taking on master painters in her latest project The Real Life Models.



The 19-year-old emerging artist imagined what the exaggerated bodies in abstract and surrealist paintings would actually look like if they were real people.

She explains her project in her own words:

Nowadays almost every photographer use graphics software to complete the picture, like many painters used ‘original version’ in the past.

Some artists use pure imagination to paint their artwork, others may prefer to create art by using a real life model as reference for the anatomy.

What if these abstract models were real people?

Check out four of Borsi’s imagined models from paintings by Picasso and Austrian painter Rudolf Hausner.

Amedeo Modigliani’s Portrait of a Polish Woman, 1919.

Rudolf Hausner’s Gelber Narrenhut, 1955.

Kazimir Severinovich Malevich’s Bust of a Woman, date unknown.

Pablo Picasso’s Woman with a Green Hat, 1939.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.