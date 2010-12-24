If Each Bank Were A Sports Team...

JP Morgan: Has a reputation for being one of the best behaved, most compliant banks; as far as bank CEO's go, people really like Jamie Dimon - he was dubbed America's 'least hated banker' by the NY Times and appeared on the magazine cover; emerged from financial crisis relatively unscathed; one of the 'Big 4' banks.

New Orleans Saints: Scandal-less team that is the darling of football after last year's super bowl win; people love quarterback Drew Brees - he's the mancrush of every sportswriter in America - he won Sports Illustrated's Sportsman of the Year and appeared on the cover; well-loved team because of their triumph after the crisis of Hurricane Katrina.