This Kickstarter Project Brings Expandable Memory To Your iPhone

It’s a common complaint about the iPhone: you can’t use SD cards to expand its memory capacity. It’s one of the 8 notable things the iPhone still can’t do.



A Kickstarter project called the iExpander aims to change this and many other characteristics about the iPhone.

The device is a case loaded with electronics to enhance your phone’s capabilities. It offers an improved flash for better photos and video, an extra battery to keep your phone powered through the day, and an SD card slot to increase your storage.

Check out the pitch video below–you can pre-order an iExpander for $75 on the company’s Kickstarter page.



