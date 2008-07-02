IEA: US Politicians and OPEC Wrong -- Speculation Not Causing Oil Crisis

The International Energy Agency (IEA) joins the chorus ridiculing US politicians and OPEC for blaming the oil crisis on “speculators”:
Blaming speculation is an easy solution which avoids taking the necessary steps to improve supply-side access and investment or to implement measures to improve energy efficiency.
The IEA cited these main drivers behind high oil prices:
- strong demand growth
- shortages of supply and refining capacity
The IEA also said today that crude supplies would remain tight, sending oil back near $143.
