IEA Slashes Oil Demand Estimates On Fear Of New Global Slowdown

Gus Lubin

The IEA slashed estimates for global oil demand, cutting 50 thousand barrels per day in 2011 and 210 kb/d in 2012.

This is based on global GDP growth projections of 3.8% this year and 3.9% next year “with significant downside risk.” Previous estimates were 3.9% and 4.2%.

Here’s the outlook by region: U.S. down; Europe crushed; Asia keeping growth alive.

chart

Notably, the IEA raised output estimates for Libya by 600,000 b/d by year end, saying production is coming back online faster than expected.

