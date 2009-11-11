IEA Reports More Inconvenient Truth

Following a recession-based dip, global energy use will resume its dangerous upward trend, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency. This is despite the best efforts of GMC’s Yukon Hybrid.



The only way to avoid extreme rises in temperature, economic instability, and other nasty consequences is to begin international cooperation and reform. Such as at the upcoming UN Climate Summit in Copenhagen. The IEA’s ideal plan is called the 450 Scenario which refers to the maximum parts per million of greenhouse gas that would enter the atmosphere.

Failing to take action, the IEA warns, will cost around $500 billion per year.

