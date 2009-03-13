IEA: Oil Demand Sliding, Non-OPEC Oil Production Disappearing

For the seventh month in a row, the IEA cut its projections for oil demand for 2009. It reduced demand by 270,000 barrels a day to 84.4 million barrels a day, down 1.25 million barrels a day from 2008. Also, it reported that a lack of credit is killing non-OPEC production.



OPEC meets this weekend and many expect them to make further cuts to supply to prop up the price of oil, which has been sitting around $45 for a while now. According to the IEA, the cartel is complying with just 80% of the cuts it’s supposed to have implemented already. If demand is sliding even more than expected, we don’t see why they wouldn’t at least say they’re cutting supply.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.