Global Oil Demand Revised Even Higher, And Supply Is Falling, So Guess Which Way Oil Is headed

Joe Weisenthal

Here’s a quick summary of the March findings from the IEA:

Global oil demand is revised down by 70 kb/d in 2009 and up by 
30 kb/d in 2010 on preliminary data adjustments in the OECD and 
non‐OECD (Asia, Africa and Middle East). With demand now seen at 
84.9 mb/d  in  2009  and  86.6 mb/d  in  2010,  year‐on‐year  growth 
averages ‐1.3 mb/d and +1.7 mb/d, respectively. 

• Global oil supply fell by 220 kb/d to 86.6 mb/d in March on lower 
OPEC  output.  Non‐OPEC  supply  was  unchanged  in  March  at 
52.5 mb/d, and up by 900 kb/d year‐on‐year. Non‐OPEC 2010 output 
is revised up 220 kb/d to 52.0 mb/d, reaffirming a more optimistic 
supply  outlook  amid  elevated  price  levels  since  2Q09.  Non‐OPEC 
supply and OPEC NGLs should rise by a combined 1.3 mb/d in 2010. 

• OPEC crude production posted its first significant monthly decline in 
over a year, falling by 190 kb/d in March to 29.0 mb/d. Yet the lower 
output reflected a near 10% decline in Iraqi crude rather than effort 
by  OPEC‐11  members  to  rein  in  above‐target  output.  OPEC‐11 
production, which excludes Iraq, increased by 30 kb/d to 26.7 mb/d. 

Here’s a nice global map showing changes in recent years in various regions:

chart

