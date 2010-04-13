Global Oil Demand Revised Even Higher, And Supply Is Falling, So Guess Which Way Oil Is headed

Here’s a quick summary of the March findings from the IEA:



Global oil demand is revised down by 70 kb/d in 2009 and up by

30 kb/d in 2010 on preliminary data adjustments in the OECD and

non‐OECD (Asia, Africa and Middle East). With demand now seen at

84.9 mb/d in 2009 and 86.6 mb/d in 2010, year‐on‐year growth

averages ‐1.3 mb/d and +1.7 mb/d, respectively.

• Global oil supply fell by 220 kb/d to 86.6 mb/d in March on lower

OPEC output. Non‐OPEC supply was unchanged in March at

52.5 mb/d, and up by 900 kb/d year‐on‐year. Non‐OPEC 2010 output

is revised up 220 kb/d to 52.0 mb/d, reaffirming a more optimistic

supply outlook amid elevated price levels since 2Q09. Non‐OPEC

supply and OPEC NGLs should rise by a combined 1.3 mb/d in 2010.

• OPEC crude production posted its first significant monthly decline in

over a year, falling by 190 kb/d in March to 29.0 mb/d. Yet the lower

output reflected a near 10% decline in Iraqi crude rather than effort

by OPEC‐11 members to rein in above‐target output. OPEC‐11

production, which excludes Iraq, increased by 30 kb/d to 26.7 mb/d.

Here’s a nice global map showing changes in recent years in various regions:

