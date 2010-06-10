IEA: Extended Deepwater Ban Would Decrease US Oil Production 6%

If a moratorium on deepwater drilling is extended, America will lose 300,000 barrels a day of production by 2015, the IEA estimates today. The loss would represent six per cent of last year’s production.



Production hasn’t curtailed yet as active wells on current leases are continuing production. If the ban expires after six months, we assume it will have a minimal impact.

300,000 barrels a day would not be not enough to effect global supply, according to FT Energy Source, unless new regulations on offshore drilling spread to other countries.

But it would effect U.S. supply. Last year America produced around 1,000,000 barrels a day in GOM deepwater, out of a total of 5,300,000 barrels a day total production. America imported just over half of its oil from foreign sources.

