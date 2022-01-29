I visited Idris Elba’s wine bar in London and learned there’s nothing wrong with wining and dining solo

- I visited Idris Elba’s wine bar, Porte Noire, on a rare sunny Wednesday afternoon in London.
- It was my first time wining and dining solo, so was nervous and wary about how much money I’d spend.
- But prices were reasonable and despite being the only guest for an hour, I was made to feel at home.
Porte Noire, Elba’s first venture into hospitality, looks like it should be in London’s poshest neighborhood, Mayfair, but instead, it’s just a 10-minute walk from King’s Cross station.
A quick scan of the website pre-visit gave me two preconceived notions. Firstly, that it was probably incredibly high class and, second, I may be out of place as a solo diner because it screams fancy date spot.
Spoiler alert: I was somewhat wrong on both assumptions.
But the fact Porte Noire is so close to home gave me little excuse not to go. Heading over, the first thing I noticed was how alive Kings Cross is at midday.
I spotted runners along the canal, parents pushing strollers, and friends meeting up for coffee walks. Usually at this time, I’d be holed up at my desk.
I pushed open the glass front doors and immediately took notice of the bar’s name inscribed in gold on the floor – definitely fancy. But there were a few homey details, including a dog treat container, which brought warmth and a little more personality into the space.
He later told me he was from Provence, France, and had 10 years of hospitality experience. But before that, he walked me into the dining area – which, to my surprise, was totally empty. “Where would you like to sit?” Vincent asked.
Peering around the empty room, I realized I’d been so preoccupied about what I’d look like eating alone to other diners I forgot to think who else would be at a wine bar at 1 p.m. on a Wednesday.
Sitting by the window counters also did wonders for the loneliness because I avoided being the only one seated at a table for multiple diners — and it also provided me incredible views of the canal. For people spotters, I can definitely say it’s the place to be.
I asked for a recommendation and he pointed to the “bubbles list” and said if he were me, he’d start with one of Porte Noire’s own champagnes — the Petite Porte Blanc — reasonably priced for London’s standards at £10.80, around $US14.50 ($AU21). The cheapest glass was £7.90, around $US10.50 ($AU15), and the most expensive was £25, around $US33 ($AU47).50 ($AU48).
Though it’s nothing new, I was keen to try their wine on tap as it was the last thing I expected to be on offer.
The menu gave me the impression most dishes were meant for sharing. There were three “selection” dishes — plates with various nibbles — ranging from £14, around $US18 ($AU26), to £25, around $US33 ($AU47), and included cured meats, cheese, and chutney. There were also oysters of the day at £24, or around $US32 ($AU46).
Being alone, and starved from missing breakfast, I leaned towards a dish on the specials menu – the croque madame, a french toasted sandwich with smoked ham, gruyère cheese, and an egg, priced at £12, around $US16 ($AU23).
She said the majority of the clientele are on the wealthier spectrum — once, a man came up to her and ordered three glasses of wine that came out to over £100, or around $US134 ($AU192), she said.
But Xenia also said she sees a lot of people in their mid-twenties to early thirties out for drinks. There are often couples on date nights, she said, which I thought could be quite romantic given the canal view and the bar’s warm lighting.
But I was surprised to see the egg on top of the sandwich, which Vincent later said is more true to the French style. Despite it looking a little flat, it was runny.
My only issue is that it got a bit messy eating with my hands — I’d take a bite and the egg would easily fall. Nonetheless, the flavor was on point. The cheese was melted, the ham smoked, and the mustard was a wholegrain Dijon that wasn’t too overpowering.
While eating, a waiter came by and I ordered the orange wine on tap, very well priced in my opinion at £5.90, or around $US8 ($AU11). The color of the wine, a deeper yellow to very light orange, comes from the way the grapes’ skin and seeds are left in the mix, the waiter said.
When I was paying for the bill, Vincent informed me the general manager had paid for my drinks. I paid £12.38, around $US16 ($AU23).60, for the food portion of the bill, including a 12.5% service charge.
They began by releasing a champagne and over time, turned their attention to opening up a wine bar, Farber said. He credited Elba as coming up with the name and said the actor has an “amazing palate.”
“If Idris was a bar, this would be it,” Farber joked.
I enjoyed the food more because I wasn’t absorbed in conversation or letting anyone else’s judgment cloud mine. And as for having a few glasses of wine midday on a Wednesday, I’d go with the age-old saying: “It’s five o’clock somewhere.”