Idris Elba says there have been 'no talks' about him playing James Bond

Another actor who fans what to see be the next James Bond has given that familiar line — “there have been no talks.”

When asked about the possibility of being the next Bond, Idris Elba told Micheal Strahan on “Good Morning America” Thursday that there have been “no talks” between him and the famous franchise’s producers.

“It’s the wildest rumour in the world,” said Elba, who was on the show to promote his new movie, “Star Trek Beyond.”

“If I’m really honest, man, I think I’m too old for that,” said Elba, 43. “I can’t be running around in cars, and ladies, and Martinis, who wants to do that?”

Well, that last part might have been Elba having a little fun. Daniel Craig, the current Bond, is 48, and unless he decides to hang it up the producers still want him to do another movie.

When asked about the chance of being the next Bond back in June, another supposed 007 front-runner, Tom Hiddleston, took a similar tone, telling an audience that “your guess is as good as mine.”

But don’t worry Elba fans, you’ll be getting a lot of him in the coming year. Elba is shooting the adaptation of the Stephen King novel “The Dark Tower,” and he will star opposite Hiddleston in “Thor: Ragnarok.” Both are coming out in 2017.

Here’s Elba talking about Bond on “GMA.”

WATCH: “I’m too old for that! Cars, ladies, martinis… who wants that!?”- @idriselba on James Bond rumours. ???? https://t.co/qxvria3Ocw

— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 21, 2016

