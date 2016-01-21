Idris Elba nailed Hollywood's diversity problem

“Beasts of No Nation” star Idris Elba recently addressed British Parliament about diversity issues in the TV and movie industry. He called out the way black and white actors are treated differently in the casting process, and hopes that industry leaders will start to “think outside the box.”

