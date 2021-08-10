Idris Elba is going to play fan-favorite character Knuckles in the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie

- Idris Elba will voice Knuckles in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”
- The actor announced his role in the sequel on Twitter Tuesday.
- Elba joins James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, and more actors.
Idris Elba will be voicing fan-favorite video game character Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, Deadline reports.
“Knock, knock…” the Suicide Squad star shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, accompanied with, yes, a photo of Knuckles’ knuckles.
“Knuckles is a red echidna and he’s the guardian of the Master Emerald in the videogames. He is also known to be hot-headed and a fighter,” per Deadline.
Elba joins already-announced cast members James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Jim Carrey in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”