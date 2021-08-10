Idris Elba is going to play fan-favorite character Knuckles in the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie

Actor Idris Elba Idris Elba stars in ‘Luther,’ several Marvel films, and the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Idris Elba will voice Knuckles in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

The actor announced his role in the sequel on Twitter Tuesday.

Elba joins James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, and more actors.

Idris Elba will be voicing fan-favorite video game character Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, Deadline reports.

“Knock, knock…” the Suicide Squad star shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, accompanied with, yes, a photo of Knuckles’ knuckles.

“Knuckles is a red echidna and he’s the guardian of the Master Emerald in the videogames. He is also known to be hot-headed and a fighter,” per Deadline.

Elba joins already-announced cast members James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Jim Carrey in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”