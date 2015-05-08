Idris Elba just broke Sir Malcolm Campbell's 'Flying Mile' land speed record

Someone give this man a martini. Picture: Bentley

In a relatively short screen career to date, British actor Idris Elba has quickly established himself as a genuine leading man.

The star of TV series “Luther” and “The Wire” broke out onto the big screen as Heimdall in “Thor” and was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing Nelson Mandela in “Long Walk to Freedom”.

There’s a solid movement online for him to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond, and his latest moment in the spotlight won’t hurt his chances a bit.

Driving a Bentley Continental GT Speed, Elba hit 180.361mph (290.262km/h) on Pendine Sands, Wales.

In doing so, he broke Sir Malcolm Campbell’s record of 174.8mph, which remarkably has stood untouched since 1927. Campbell set the record driving the Napier-Campbell Blue Bird.

“I’m absolutely elated to have broken the ‘Flying Mile’ at Pendine Sands,” Elba said in a release from Bentley.

Picture: Bentley

“It’s an honour to have taken on the challenge, and to successfully follow in the footsteps of the illustrious Sir Malcolm Campbell.”

The attempt was made for an episode of Elba’s upcoming four-part Discovery Channel series, “Idris Elba: No Limits”, which will air in July.

Helping him along under the hood was Bentley’s monster 6-litre twin-turbo W12 engine, developing 820 Nm of torque to push Elba from 0-100 km/h in 4.2s.

It tops out at 206mph, but the ‘Flying Mile’ ended all too soon for Elba.

The record was independently verified by the UK Timing Association.

