iDon't Ad Is A Ripoff Of An Old Sega Campaign

The new commercial from Verizon and Google’s Android has generated a lot of buzz for attacking the iPhone. The real story here, however, is that the commercial is basically a rehash of a series of Sega ads highlighting the shortcomings of the original Nintendo Entertainment System in comparison to the Sega Genesis. Check out the eerie similarity:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.