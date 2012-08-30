Use This Simple App To Get Stuff Done, And Keep Track Of Everyone On Your Team

Photo: iDoneThis
iDoneThis is a simple productivity app to help keep your team focused and accountable to goals.Founded by Walter Chen, Rodrigo Guzman and Jae Kwon, it’s so effective that location check-in startup Foursquare uses it for its own day-to-day operations.
Here’s our walkthrough of how it works and how to use it.
It costs $3 per person per month, but your first month is free. Let's create a username and password to get started
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.