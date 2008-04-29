"Idol" Producer Fremantle, Heavy.com Try Online Dating

Online Web shows have had a tough go making money on the Web. Will a reality show from the producers of “American Idol” do any better?



FremantleMedia, producer of “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent,” is producing a dating reality show “LoveRace” for Heavy.com for “late 2008.” In the show, women compete for dates, vacations, and page views by contributing to video blogs and interacting with viewers. Heavy’s young dude audience will vote for the finalists, and post their own videos in hopes of being selected for dates.

The show will be produced by FremantleMedia’s digital arm, FMX. Both Fremantle and Heavy will sell advertising and sponsorships, and share revenue from the series. The two say they’re in talks with 3-5 “potential brand partners” to support the show.

Heavy.com gets exclusive US online rights to the series, which FremantleMedia plans to shop to TV outlets in the U.S., as well as abroad. Most interesting: Execs say they expect the show to be profitable in its initial online run. So either it’s going to be dirt cheap to produce — even by dirt cheap reality show standards — or the two companies have some very aggressive sales staffs.

