'Idol' Finalist Kris Allen: Hitmaker

Whether or not Kris Allen wins American Idol (let alone makes it into the top 2; though we’re hoping his teenage-girl fanbase can keep him in the game), he should definitely get a record deal when the competition’s over.

He has the talent, the looks, and most importantly, he can sell music.

After his cover of the Oscar-winning “Falling Slowly” caused the original song to rocket up iTunes’ most-downloaded songs list, his surprisingly impressive performance of Kanye West’s “Heartless” has done the same thing for both Kanye’s version and The Fray’s acoustic cover. Kanye’s version was at no. 71 last night. Since then, it’s jumped up to No. 34. And The Fray’s take wasn’t even on iTunes’ Top 100 last night, and now it’s at No. 64. Even “apologise,” which he delivered a paint-by-numbers performance of last night, is now at No. 94.

Adam Lambert may be the odds-on favourite to win Idol, but it doesn’t look like either “One” or “Cryin'” have gotten much of an iTunes sales boost.

