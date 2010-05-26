Shippers Are Blowing Off European Problems And Rushing Vessels Back Into Action

Despite the concerns about Europe, global trade continues to show signs of a continued rebound. For example, average freight rates and volume reported by the container shipping company NOL (a leading player) have both continued to rise thanks to strength between North America and Asia.



Moreover, ship owners are bringing vessels back into action based on demand growth expectations.

Fearnly Fonds:

The idle container fleet fell to 4.1% or 549,000 TEUs (263 ships) from 5.3% or 306 ships two weeks ago…The rapid depletion of idle tonnage over the past six months has been due to two primary drivers, the large scale adoption of Extra Slow Steaming (ESS) on long haul routes and increased demand for vessels.

(Via Fearnly Fonds, Shipping Morning Report)

