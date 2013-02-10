Idiots Went Driving In The Snowstorm So The National Guard Had To Rescue Them

It’s hard to imagine that a snowstorm could have been more hysterically and loudly forecasted than Nemo, but that didn’t stop lots of folks in the northeast from setting out in their cars last night.



So, today, the National Guard had to rescue some of them. (CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted this photo from the Connecticut National Guard this morning.)

Who says we don’t need a government?

(OK, assuming there is actually someone in this car, maybe they absolutely had to be driving. But, if so, you’re paying for their rescue!)

Photo: Connecticut National Guard, Jake Tapper

