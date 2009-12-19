Idiotic Senate Bill Would subsidise MORE Commercial Real Estate And Office Parks

A new Senate bill that just passed committee would drive the creation of more science parks around the U.S. Specifically, the bill would allow the Secretary of Commerce to guarantee up to 80% (!) of loans over $10m for the construction of science parks.



Whoa, good thing that. After all, we don’t have nearly enough vacant office space in the U.S. Rates are only running at a near-record 16.5% (according to Reis), with many cities at 25% vacancy and higher.

