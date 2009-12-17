Idiotic Capitol Records Sues Vimeo/IAC For Lip Synch Videos

Capitol Records is suing Vimeo and its parent Interactive Corp. for copyright infringement, NewTeeVee reports.



A few years ago Vimeo employees filmed a lip synched video of themselves singing to Harvey Danger’s Flagpole Sitta. The video became a web hit. The success of that video inspired others to do the same, which Capitol says is a violation of copyright.

In its lawsuit, Capitol says “the Vimeo website contains a massive amount of content that features, and draws most (if not all) of its appeal from the use of copyrighted musical works.”

We haven’t found this to be the case with Vimeo, at all. That seems more common on YouTube, which is now partnering with music labels.

This lawsuit is another example of a music label shooting itself in the foot. We doubt sales were nicked much by a few lip dub videos. In fact, this is a great promotional tool.

It’s been well over a decade that the Internet has shook up the music business, and some labels are still clueless.

Here’s the video:



Lip Dub – Flagpole Sitta by Harvey Danger from amandalynferri on Vimeo.

