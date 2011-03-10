THE IDIOT-MAKER RALLY: Two Years Of Making Gurus Look Stupid

'During the last recession, the economy bottomed out in November 2001 and GDP growth was robust in 2002 but the U.S. stock markets kept on falling all the way through the first quarter of 2003. So not only were the stock markets not 'forward looking,' they actually lagged the economic recovery by 18 months--rather than lead it by six to nine months.

A similar scenario could occur this time around. The real economy sort of exits the recession some time in 2010, but deflationary forces keep a lid on the pricing power of corporations and their profit margins, and growth is so weak and anemic, that U.S. equities may--as in 2002--move sideways for most of 2010. A number of false bull starts would occur as economic recovery signals remain mixed.

Thus, most likely, we can brace ourselves for new lows on U.S. and global equities in the next 12 to 18 months.'

--Nouriel Roubini on March 12, 2009

Dow: 7,170

Dow today: 11,971