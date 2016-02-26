The writer of apocalyptic political satire 'Idiocracy' thinks the movie has 'become a documentary'

In the 2006 cult comedy directed by “Silicon Valley” creator Mike Judge, “Idiocracy,” Luke Wilson plays an “average American” who, after being part of a government experiment, wakes up five centuries later to find that society is incredibly dumb and he’s suddenly the smartest person alive.

One of the film’s highlights is actor Terry Crews playing President Camacho — a foul-mouthed brute introduced as a former “porn star and five-time ultimate smackdown wrestling champion.”

Well, with the 2016 presidential election being filled with strange happenings, topped by Donald Trump’s run for the Republican nomination becoming more likely, the screenwriter of “Idiocracy,” Etan Cohen, couldn’t help but make the connection to his own imaginary future. He sent out this tweet on Wednesday:

I never expected #idiocracy to become a documentary.

— Etan Cohen (@etanjc) February 24, 2016

When a follower playfully tweeted back to him, “Didn’t you kind of, though?” Cohen replied:

@pimlius I thought the worst thing that would come true was everyone wearing Crocs

— Etan Cohen (@etanjc) February 24, 2016

Cohen isn’t the only one from the film making the comparison. Crews embodied his Camacho character last month when he tweeted this:

PRESIDENT CAMACHO says: ALL Y’ALL NEED TO STOP TRIPPIN. CHILL THE F OUT, ‘MERICA#CAMACHO2016 pic.twitter.com/qj7UgLU20V

— terrycrews (@terrycrews) January 14, 2016

Here’s hoping an increase in energy drinks and the arrival of Costco universities don’t happen in the next four to eight years.

