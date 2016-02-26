The writer of apocalyptic political satire 'Idiocracy' thinks the movie has 'become a documentary'

Jason Guerrasio
Idiocracy 2006 02 g20th Century Fox‘Idiocracy.’

In the 2006 cult comedy directed by “Silicon Valley” creator Mike Judge, “Idiocracy,” Luke Wilson plays an “average American” who, after being part of a government experiment, wakes up five centuries later to find that society is incredibly dumb and he’s suddenly the smartest person alive.

One of the film’s highlights is actor Terry Crews playing President Camacho — a foul-mouthed brute introduced as a former “porn star and five-time ultimate smackdown wrestling champion.”

Well, with the 2016 presidential election being filled with strange happenings, topped by Donald Trump’s run for the Republican nomination becoming more likely, the screenwriter of “Idiocracy,” Etan Cohen, couldn’t help but make the connection to his own imaginary future. He sent out this tweet on Wednesday:

When a follower playfully tweeted back to him, “Didn’t you kind of, though?” Cohen replied:

Cohen isn’t the only one from the film making the comparison. Crews embodied his Camacho character last month when he tweeted this:

Here’s hoping an increase in energy drinks and the arrival of Costco universities don’t happen in the next four to eight years.

NOW WATCH: Forget the Rainbow Bagel — the next big thing is the Everything Bagel Doughnut

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.