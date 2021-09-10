Idina Menzel said she told herself to ‘sing, b—-‘ after John Travolta messed her name up at the Oscars

Idina Menzel and John Travolta at the 2015 Oscars. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

At the 2014 Oscars, John Travolta mistakenly introduced Idina Menzel as “Adele Dazeem.”

Menzel then had to perform “Let it Go” from “Frozen,” in which she played Elsa.

Menzel told James Corden on Carpool Karaoke that she had to pull herself together to perform.

The 2014 Academy Awards featured one of the most famous and awkward moments in Oscars history – when John Travolta mistakenly introduced Idina Menzel as “Adele Dazeem.”

The moment has been discussed and referenced a lot since then, but Menzel recently revealed exactly what was going through her head when Travolta butchered her name – which happened right before Menzel was due to sing “Let it Go.”

In an interview with James Corden on the Carpool Karaoke segment of “The Late Late Show,” Menzel said: “I had eight seconds after he screwed up my name … First, I felt really sorry for myself. Like Meryl Streep’s out there, it’s my big break and he just f—ed up my name.

“And then eight seconds, the band starts, I was like, ‘Get your s— together, stop worrying that he messed up your name, sing b—-,'” Menzel said.

On the night, Travolta introduced Menzel by saying: “Here to perform the Oscar-nominated, gorgeously empowering song ‘Let it Go’ from the Oscar-winning animated movie ‘Frozen,’ please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only Adele Dazeem.”

Travolta released a statement apologizing for getting Menzel’s name wrong, while Menzel later got her revenge when she introduced Travolta at the 2015 Oscars as “Glom Gazingo.”

Menzel spoke about Travolta’s guilt over the incident in Carpool Karaoke, telling Corden and her “Cinderella” costars Billy Porter and Camila Cabello: “He’s written so many nice, apologetic emails. He’s so kind. To make up for it, he would just fly wherever at this point; he’s so sweet.”

She continued: “I just always say, ‘No worries because it was the best thing that ever happened!'”

That night at the 2014 Oscars wasn’t all bad for Menzel, though. She nailed her performance of “Let it Go” and “Frozen,” in which Menzel played Elsa, won both of the Oscars it was nominated for – best original song for “Let it Go” and best animated feature.