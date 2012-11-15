Israeli Tweets To Hamas: Don't Dare Show Your Faces Above Ground

It’s now well known that Israel is conducting an active bombing campaign, and possibly even a ground assault in the coming days, on the Gaza Strip.



More in particular, as we see here, they are targeting Hamas fighters, who have been involved recently in a spate of blows traded with Israeli forces.

As Gazan bystanders fled the troubled areas, Israel tweeted out this threat to Hamas operatives.

Photo: via Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.