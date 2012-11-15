Israel defence Force Releases 'Eliminated' Poster To Showcase Its Kill

Geoffrey Ingersoll

The Israeli defence Force’s PR department didn’t waste any time developing an ‘eliminated’ poster for their most recent kill of Hamas’ top dog Ahmed Jabari.

They’ve also posted a video of the missile which took the leader out, which they recently tweeted out a second time under the heading, “In Case You Missed It.”

Israel is waging an air and sea bombing campaign on Gaza in response to a recent spate of rocket attacks. They’re also waging a social media campaign, effectively live-blogging their own military strikes on Twitter.

Eliminated IDF

Photo: via IDF

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.